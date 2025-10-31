Business NewsIPOsLenskart IPO Day 1 Live: Peyush Bansal's Company Launches Rs 7,300-Crore Issue; GMP Up
Lenskart IPO Day 1 Live: Peyush Bansal's Company Launches Rs 7,300-Crore Issue; GMP Up

Follow live updates on the day one performance of Lenskart Solutions IPO. The company has floated a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and Rs 5,128 crore OFS.

31 Oct 2025, 09:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Lenskart Solutions IPO was launched today. The issue will close on Nov. 4. The Peyush Bansal-led eyewear products maker will raise Rs 2,150 crore via fresh issue of shares, while promoters and investors will be offloading equity worth Rs 5,128 crore.
Lenskart IPO Live Updates: Read Details

Lenskart Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Friday, Oct. 30 and close on Nov. 4. The Peyush Bansal-led eyewear products maker will raise Rs 2,150 crore via fresh issue of shares, while promoters and investors will be offloading 12.75 crore equity shares via offer-for-sale. The OFS amounts to Rs 5,128, including from the likes of Softbank Vision Fund, Kedaara Capital, TR Capital, and Chiratae Ventures.

Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company focused on improving access to affordable, high-quality eyewear. The company primarily sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories through a direct-to-consumer model under its own brands and sub-brands.

With India as its largest market, Lenskart is the country’s largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume among organised retailers in FY2025, according to a Redseer Report. Leveraging its scale and supply-chain expertise, Lenskart has also expanded into select international markets including Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

