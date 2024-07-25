Aprameya Engineering IPO Opens; Check Price Band And Other Issue Details

The IPO subscription opens on July 25 and closes on July 29. The allotment for the Aprameya Engineering IPO is expected to be finalised by July 30, 2024. Aprameya Engineering IPO will be listed on NSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, August 1.

Investors can participate in the Aprameya Engineering IPO within a price band of Rs. 56 to Rs. 58 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs. 116,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) can apply for a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares), amounting to Rs. 232,000.

Aprameya Engineering has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors. Up to 2,54,000 equity shares have been allotted to the market maker portion.

Hem Securities Limited has been appointed as the book running lead manager of the Aprameya Engineering IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd will act as the registrar for the issue. Hem Finlease has been designated as the market maker for the IPO.