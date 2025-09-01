Amanta Healthcare IPO Opens Today — Check Price, Subscription Status, GMP
Amanta Healthcare IPO: The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,994.
Amanta Healthcare is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday. The company is a sterile-focused pharmaceutical manufacturer that specialises in large and small volume parenterals and select medical devices.
The Rs 126-crore IPO consists entirely of fresh issue, with no offer for sale component. The price band is set at Rs 120 to Rs 126 apiece, with the IPO closing on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Amanta Healthcare is set to utilise the IPO proceeds to boost its capex plans
The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,994. Investors can bid for a minimum of 119 shares and in multiples thereof.
The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors is Sept. 4. Amanta Healthcare will likely list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 9.
Amanta Healthcare IPO: Key Details
Open date: Sept. 1
Close date: Sept. 3
Allotment date: Sept. 4
Price Band: Rs 120-126
Tentiave Listing date: Sept. 9
IPO size: Rs 126 crore
Fresh issue: 1 crore shares aggregating to Rs 126 crore.
Minimum bid: Lot size of 119 shares
Amanta Healthcare GMP
The grey market premium of Amanta Healthcare was at Rs 28 as of 06:56 a.m. on InvestorGain. The GMP price indicated 22.2% listing gain as indicated by the implied listing price of Rs 154.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.