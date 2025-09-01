Amanta Healthcare IPO Opens Today — Check Price, Subscription Status, GMP

Amanta Healthcare is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday. The company is a sterile-focused pharmaceutical manufacturer that specialises in large and small volume parenterals and select medical devices.

The Rs 126-crore IPO consists entirely of fresh issue, with no offer for sale component. The price band is set at Rs 120 to Rs 126 apiece, with the IPO closing on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Amanta Healthcare is set to utilise the IPO proceeds to boost its capex plans

The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,994. Investors can bid for a minimum of 119 shares and in multiples thereof.

The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors is Sept. 4. Amanta Healthcare will likely list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 9.