Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 3: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP And More

Amanta Healthcare's initial public offering entered the final day of subscription on Wednesday. The issue was fully subscribed hours within launch on Monday and overall subscription numbers stood at 19.62 times by the end of Tuesday.

A pharmaceutical company specialising in sterile products like large and small volume parenterals, Amanta Healthcare is raising Rs 126-crore through IPO.

The IPO consists entirely of fresh issue, with no offer for sale component. The company is expected to utilise the IPO proceeds to boost its capex plans.

The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors is Sept. 4. Amanta Healthcare will likely list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 9.