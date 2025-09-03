Business NewsIPOsAmanta Healthcare IPO Day 3: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP And More
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 3: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP And More

Amanta Healthcare was fully subscribed hours within launch on Monday and overall subscription numbers stood at 19.62 times by the end of Tuesday.

03 Sep 2025, 08:46 AM IST i
Amanta Healthcare IPO consists entirely of fresh issue. (Photo:  LinkedIn/@Amanta Healthcare Ltd.)
Amanta Healthcare's initial public offering entered the final day of subscription on Wednesday. The issue was fully subscribed hours within launch on Monday and overall subscription numbers stood at 19.62 times by the end of Tuesday.

A pharmaceutical company specialising in sterile products like large and small volume parenterals, Amanta Healthcare is raising Rs 126-crore through IPO.

The IPO consists entirely of fresh issue, with no offer for sale component. The company is expected to utilise the IPO proceeds to boost its capex plans.

The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors is Sept. 4. Amanta Healthcare will likely list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 9.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Key Details

  • Open date: Sept. 1

  • Close date: Sept. 3

  • Allotment date: Sept. 4

  • Price Band: Rs 120-126

  • Tentative Listing date: Sept. 9

  • IPO size: Rs 126 crore

  • Fresh issue: 1 crore shares aggregating to Rs 126 crore.

  • Minimum bid: Lot size of 119 shares

Amanta Healthcare GMP

The grey market premium of Amanta Healthcare IPO fell to Rs 12 as of 7:37 a.m., as per InvestorGain. The GMP price indicated a 9.52% listing gain as indicated by the implied listing price of Rs 138.

Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

