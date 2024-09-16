Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Infrastructure Unit Afcons Infrastructure Gets SEBI Approval For Rs 7,000 Crore IPO

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's infrastructure unit—Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.—has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 7,000 crore through an initial public offering. The company submitted its IPO documents to SEBI on March 2024.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,750 crore by Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Proceeds from the fresh issue will go towards capital expenditure, working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes, according to its media statement.

The company's IPO aims to address its financial constraints by raising essential funds. As part of its strategy to optimise finances and capitalise on favourable macroeconomic conditions, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has been systematically divesting assets to reduce its debt burden.

Afcons operates in various infrastructure sectors, including marine, surface transport, urban infrastructure, hydro and underground, and oil and gas projects.

Afcons’ order book rose at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%, increasing to Rs 30,405.77 crore in 2023 from Rs 26,248.46 crore in 2021. As of September 2023, it stood at Rs 34,888.39 crore.