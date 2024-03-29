Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Afcons Infrastructure Seeks Market Debut Amidst Fund Crunch
The Mumbai-based heavy infrastructure company, Afcons Infrastructure's IPO entails up to Rs 5,750 crore offer for sales from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake
Shapoorji Pallonji Group filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India for Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. initial public offer to raise money to deal with its fund crunch.
The Mumbai-based heavy infrastructure company, Afcons Infrastructure's IPO entails up to Rs 5,750 crore offer for sales from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake, and fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore. Hence, the total issue size stands at Rs 7,000 crore.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. specialises in heavy engineering and construction. The company says that it is among the top 10 companies in marine infrastructure in the world.
ICICI securities Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., SBI Capital Market Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are among the lead bankers.
The DRHP, which has details of the workings of a company, says that Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd. will offload stakes in the company.
Recent Activity
The group has been selling assets to reduce debt and take advantage of the macro economic environment.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in the process to divest 56% stake in its Gopalpur Port Ltd to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd.
Earlier this year, the group sold majority stake in Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. to Reliance Industries Ltd. in a bid to reduce debt.