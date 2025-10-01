Advance Agrolife IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends On Day 2 Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Advance Agrolife Ltd., which opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 30, has been subscribed 0.57 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares of the company have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

The subscription period for the Advance Agrolife IPO will close on Friday, October 3

Here’s a look at what the latest GMP trends indicate for the mainboard issue of Advance Agrolife.