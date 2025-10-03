Advance Agrolife IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Final Day Of Subscription; Check Allotment Date And More

Advance Agrolife Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO), which opened on September 30, is scheduled to close for subscription on Friday, October 3. The Jaipur-based agrochemical products manufacturing company distributes a variety of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and plant growth regulators.

According to the BSE data, the issue was oversubscribed 1.87 times, receiving bids for 2,52,97,650 shares against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was oversubscribed 1.22 times, retail investors 1.22 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 3.5 times.

With just a day left before the subscription closes, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Advance Agrolife IPO is in focus today. According to the current trends, the GMP for the mainboard issue has gained since the IPO opened for subscription on September 30.