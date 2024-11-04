ACME Solar IPO: Price Band, Key Dates, Financials, Risks, GMP — All You Need To Know

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Nov. 6. The company plans to sell shares worth total Rs 2,900 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer-for-sale.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of 8.28 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 2,395 crore. The company also has an offer-for-sale of 1.74 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 505 crore, with promoter ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. as the sole seller.

The price band, fixed between Rs 275 and Rs 289 per share, pegs the company's market capitalisation at Rs 17,487 crore at the upper price range.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.