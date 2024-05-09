Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.'s initial public offering entered the second day on Thursday. The IPO was subscribed 43% on the first day.

The three-day issue by the housing finance company comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,000 crore by promoters and shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus.

Out of the total fundraise of Rs 3,000 crore, Aadhar Housing Finance intends to use Rs 750 crore to meet future requirements towards lending and other corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares, and in multiples of 47 thereafter. The minimum investment threshold mandated for retail investors is Rs 14,805. The company is offering a discount of Rs 23 per share to its employees. The company's promoter, BCP Topco VII Pte., is expected to sell equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore.

It has raised Rs 898 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.