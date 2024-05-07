Aadhar Housing Finance Raises Rs 898 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. has raised Rs 898 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on May 8.

The company allotted 2,85,04,761 shares at Rs 315 apiece to 61 anchor investors.

It included investors such as HDFC Small Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Funds, SBI Life Insurance Co., and Invesco India Contra Fund, among others.

ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Funds secured 3.34% of the allocation, while HDFC Small Cap Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund-HDFC Multi Cap Fund each netted 4.01%.

11 domestic mutual funds applied through a total of 28 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 35.64% of the anchor portion of Rs 320 crore.