Nirmala Sitharaman Says GST Reflects Pro-Poor Approach, Empowers States

As the debate on whether revenues from the Goods and Services Tax have exceeded their pre-GST levels ensues, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the tax's role in promoting cooperative federalism, being pro-poor and streamlining the tax system.

GST contributes significantly to state revenues, the Finance Minister noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter. States receive 100% of SGST collected in that state, approximately 50% of IGST (Integrated GST accrued on inter-state trade) and a significant portion of CGST, that is also devolved to the states based on the Finance Commission's recommendations, she said. The current formula requires 42% of the pool of central taxes to be distributed among states

The comments come a day after GST Appellate Tribunal President Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra took oath on Monday — a long-awaited move in operationalising the new judicial mechanism.

Claims for 'fairer tax share' as part of the 'South tax movement' have also emerged recently, with the chief concern being the increasing share of indivisible cess and surcharges.

The Reserve Bank of India's State Finances study of 2023-24 also outlined that the divisible pool had shrunk from 88.6% of gross tax revenue in 2011-12 to 78.9% in 2021-22, despite the 10-percentage point increase in tax devolution recommended by the 15th finance panel, owing to the rising cess and surcharges.

The RBI study advised states to augment their own fiscal capacity rather than depending on transfers.

As an example of cooperative federalism in India and state participation, Sitharaman noted that out of 52 meetings of the GST council, all decisions but one were reached through consensus, alluding to the matter of GST on lottery, where Kerala had a differing view.

"As chairperson of GST council, I have ensured all states' voices are equally heard without bias," she said.