GST Monthly Collections Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore For The First Time
Historically, April collections — which are for transactions in March —register high figures, corresponding with the end of the financial year.
Collection of the goods and services tax touched Rs 2.1 lakh crore in April, the highest-ever monthly figure since the rollout of the tax in 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
This GST collection posted a 12.4% year-on-year growth, led by domestic transactions that grew 13.4% and imports that grew 8.3%. The net revenue after refunds stood at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, a 17.1% YoY growth. The previous highest-ever collection was in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
State-wise trends indicate that Haryana recorded a 21% growth. Uttar Pradesh (19%) and Tamil Nadu (6%) have recorded the highest monthly collections in actual terms, on the heels of the top three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.
In actual terms, Maharashtra continued to dominate state-wise collections at Rs 37,671 crore, growing 13 % from Rs 33,196 crore last April. Karnataka and Gujarat followed Maharashtra, although in actual terms, they raked in collections of Rs 15,978 crore and Rs 13,301 crore respectively in April 2024.
Breakdown of April 2024 Collections:
Central Goods and Services Tax: Rs 43,846 crore
State Goods and Services Tax: Rs 53,538 crore
Integrated Goods and Services Tax: Rs 99,623 crore, including Rs 37,826 crore collected on imported goods
Cess: Rs 13,260 crore, including Rs 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.