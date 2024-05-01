GST Monthly Collections Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore For The First Time

Collection of the goods and services tax touched Rs 2.1 lakh crore in April, the highest-ever monthly figure since the rollout of the tax in 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

This GST collection posted a 12.4% year-on-year growth, led by domestic transactions that grew 13.4% and imports that grew 8.3%. The net revenue after refunds stood at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, a 17.1% YoY growth. The previous highest-ever collection was in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

Historically, April collections — which are for transactions in March —register high figures, corresponding with the end of the financial year.