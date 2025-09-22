'They Need Skilled Foreign Professionals': Experts On How H-1B Visa Could Benefit US

Amid controversy over the Trump administration’s plan to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, Indian experts weighed in on the impact of the move. They broadly agreed that H-1B visas had been a net positive for the US economy, arguing that Washington should recognise the programme’s benefits as the country continues to rely on skilled foreign professionals who often work at comparatively lower costs.

H-1B visas add to the tax-paying base. The US should understand its benefit and the consequences of such a move, as jobs can leave their country as well. Many jobs will go to India or increase here, said Santosh Rao, head, research, partner, Manhattan Venture Partner.

US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to hike the annual fee for H1-B visas. Visa applicants will have to pay $100,000 through their employer or they will be barred from the country.

The H-1B visa has long been a political football. The US sees a lot of Indians and foreigners in the IT industry and believes they take away local jobs. However, it's far from the truth, Rao said.