US Core CPI Unexpectedly Eases To Slowest Pace Since 2021

Underlying US inflation rose in November at the slowest annual pace since early 2021, an unexpected improvement following months of stubborn price pressures.

The core consumer price index, which excludes the often-volatile food and energy categories, increased 2.6% in November from a year ago, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday. That compares with 3% annual advance two months earlier. The overall CPI climbed 2.7% in November from a year ago.

The report was complicated by the federal government shutdown, which prevented the BLS from collecting much of the October price data. That limited the agency’s ability to determine month-over-month changes for the broader measures of inflation and many key categories in November.

The BLS said the core CPI rose 0.2% over the two months ended in November, restrained by declines in costs of hotel stays, recreation and apparel. Prices of household furnishings and personal care products rose.

Despite numerous caveats, the report offers hope that inflationary pressures are easing after remaining stuck in a narrow range since early this year. However, several economists noted that the two-month change in key shelter categories, which are some of biggest components of the CPI, was basically flat — calling the calculations into question.

“It’s possible that this does reflect a genuine drop off in inflationary pressures, but such a sudden stop, particularly in the more-persistent services components like rent of shelter is very unusual, at least outside of a recession,” Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

“The upshot is that is looks like we all have to wait until the December data is published next month to verify whether this is a statistical blip or a genuine disinflation,” he said.

BLS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The S&P 500 opened higher, while Treasury yields remained lower and the dollar fell after the report.