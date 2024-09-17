Tracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic

The US Federal Reserve, headed by Jerome Powell, is set to make a pivotal move this week, possibly cutting interest rates for the first time in over four years. With inflation appearing to be under control and signs of a weakening labour market, it is widely anticipated that officials will lower their key interest rate by at least 0.25 basis points at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday.

This decision marks a significant turning point, offering relief to the world’s largest economy after an extended period of high borrowing costs.

Here's how the Federal Reserve works: