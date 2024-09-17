NDTV ProfitGlobal EconomicsTracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic
ADVERTISEMENT

Tracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic

Here's a timeline of the Federal Reserve rate cuts from 2007 till the highly anticipated decision due on Wednesday.

17 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The US Federal Reserve, headed by Jerome Powell is set to make a pivotal move this week, possibly cutting interest rates for the first time in over four years (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The US Federal Reserve, headed by Jerome Powell is set to make a pivotal move this week, possibly cutting interest rates for the first time in over four years (Source: NDTV Profit)

The US Federal Reserve, headed by Jerome Powell, is set to make a pivotal move this week, possibly cutting interest rates for the first time in over four years. With inflation appearing to be under control and signs of a weakening labour market, it is widely anticipated that officials will lower their key interest rate by at least 0.25 basis points at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday.

This decision marks a significant turning point, offering relief to the world’s largest economy after an extended period of high borrowing costs.

Here's how the Federal Reserve works:

  • The Federal Reserve is the US central bank. 

  • It raises interest rates when inflation is high to cool down an overheating economy and cuts rates when the economy is weak to encourage growth and reduce unemployment. 

  • The Federal Open Market Committee meets eight times a year to set policies that balance inflation and economic growth.

Here's a timeline of the Fed cuts over the past years:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Source: NDTV Profit)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Source: NDTV Profit)

Tracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic
Tracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic
Tracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic
Tracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic
Tracking The Fed's Rate Cuts Since Lehman Crisis| Infographic
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Source: NDTV Profit)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Source: NDTV Profit)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Source: NDTV Profit)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

(Source: NDTV Profit)

ALSO READ

Fed Meet Preview: Rate Cut Imminent But By How Much?

Opinion
Fed Meet Preview: Rate Cut Imminent But By How Much?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT