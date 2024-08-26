Fed To Cut Rates By 200 Basis Points By Early 2026, Says Mark Matthews

The US Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing will expectedly start in September and the interest rate can reach 3.25% by summer of 2026, according to Julius Baer's Managing Director Mark Matthews.

In July, the Federal Open Market Committee maintained its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% for the eighth consecutive time. The projection of 3.25% means interest rate coming down by 200 basis points, or as many as eight rate cuts, considering Fed has been reduces them in multiples of 25 basis points lately.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during last week's Jackson Hole address contrasted with other central bank officials, Matthews told NDTV Profit. "Powell did not use any language that his colleagues have been using, like 'methodical' or 'gradual', to describe the impending rate cuts. He is referring the cuts could be quite rapid."

The softening of the US labour market is debatable, according to Matthews. "The rise in unemployment looks more driven by confidence in the economy and people coming back into the job market," he said.