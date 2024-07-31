US Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged For Eighth Time At 5.25-5.5%, Hints At September Cut

The US Federal Reserve has maintained its key interest rate for the eighth consecutive time, as expected, and maintained its wait-and-watch approach for inflation to ebb. It however kept the rate cut on the table for the next meeting in September.

The Federal Open Market Committee decided unanimously to hold its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% in July, according to a statement on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg poll of economists forecasted that the Fed would keep rates steady.

The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points in July last year, bringing the benchmark rate to its highest level in 22 years. However, since then, it has left the rates unchanged.