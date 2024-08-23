Jackson Hole 2024: Jerome Powell's Speech In Spotlight At Economists' Meet
The Jackson Hole event attracts significant investor attention and can lead to market volatility, depending on the statements from the world's leading monetary policymakers.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to address a group of central bankers at an event hosted in Jackson Hole. The annual symposium is a marquee event for financial markets worldwide, organised by the Fed's Kansas City branch.
Powell's speech will be keenly watched to look for cues on the central bank's interest rate decision at its September meeting.
What Is Jackson Hole Symposium?
Jackson Hole is located in the US state of Wyoming. Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual symposium is held at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park. It is an annual conference or gathering of global central bankers and economists in the Wyoming mountains. The event has been held yearly since 1978.
The 2024 Economic Policy Symposium, 'Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy', is underway and concludes on Saturday. The highlight of the gathering will be Powell's speech.
The Jackson Hole event attracts significant investor attention and can lead to market volatility, depending on the statements and interviews from the world's leading monetary policymakers.
Why Powell's Speech Matters?
Powell's keynote speech will be delivered at 10 a.m. New York time (7:30 p.m. IST). He is widely expected to hint at a potential Fed rate cut in September.
Given recent economic indicators, experts believe there is a strong possibility that the Fed might signal a 25-basis-point or even a 50-basis-point rate cut next month. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.
In July, the Fed maintained its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% for the eighth consecutive time, as expected, though kept the rate cut on the table for the next meeting in September.
Last month, US employers reduced their hiring pace, and the unemployment rate increased for the fourth consecutive month, raising concerns that high interest rates are pushing the labour market toward a tipping point.
Concerns over a recession in the US caused a global selloff in risk assets earlier this month. Adding to the economic headwinds is political uncertainty in America as the country heads to presidential elections in a tightly contested fight between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Markets worldwide will be on tenterhooks as Powell speaks. The US markets will be open during his speech and reactions will play out on the go on Wall Street. Equities in Asia and Europe will likely witness action on Monday.