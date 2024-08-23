Jackson Hole 2024: Jerome Powell's Speech In Spotlight At Economists' Meet

Powell's keynote speech will be delivered at 10 a.m. New York time (7:30 p.m. IST). He is widely expected to hint at a potential Fed rate cut in September.

Given recent economic indicators, experts believe there is a strong possibility that the Fed might signal a 25-basis-point or even a 50-basis-point rate cut next month. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.

In July, the Fed maintained its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% for the eighth consecutive time, as expected, though kept the rate cut on the table for the next meeting in September.

Last month, US employers reduced their hiring pace, and the unemployment rate increased for the fourth consecutive month, raising concerns that high interest rates are pushing the labour market toward a tipping point.

Concerns over a recession in the US caused a global selloff in risk assets earlier this month. Adding to the economic headwinds is political uncertainty in America as the country heads to presidential elections in a tightly contested fight between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Markets worldwide will be on tenterhooks as Powell speaks. The US markets will be open during his speech and reactions will play out on the go on Wall Street. Equities in Asia and Europe will likely witness action on Monday.