Thane Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Retain Turf

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is largely set to retain his Thane turf in the assembly election. The Shiv Sena leader contested from the Kopri Pachpakhadi seat in the Nov. 20 election.

According to trends available at 10:15 a.m., Shinde has a lead of over 14,180 votes against his chief rival Kedar Dighe, nephew of his late mentor and Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe. Kedar Dighe has been fielded by Shiv Sena (UBT) of the Thackeray faction.

Shinde's projected win comes as his Mahayuti coalition leads across the state.

Exit polls on Wednesday gave the alliance an upper hand in the election. NDTV’s Poll-of-Polls forecasts 155 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti, 120 for Congress-led MVA, and 13 for others.