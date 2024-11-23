Thane Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Retain Turf
According to trends available at 10:15 a.m., Eknath Shinde has a lead of over 14,180 votes against his chief rival Kedar Dighe.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is largely set to retain his Thane turf in the assembly election. The Shiv Sena leader contested from the Kopri Pachpakhadi seat in the Nov. 20 election.
According to trends available at 10:15 a.m., Shinde has a lead of over 14,180 votes against his chief rival Kedar Dighe, nephew of his late mentor and Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe. Kedar Dighe has been fielded by Shiv Sena (UBT) of the Thackeray faction.
Shinde's projected win comes as his Mahayuti coalition leads across the state.
Exit polls on Wednesday gave the alliance an upper hand in the election. NDTV’s Poll-of-Polls forecasts 155 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti, 120 for Congress-led MVA, and 13 for others.
The Maharashtra assembly election has been a fight between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Congress—and the Mahayuti alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The assembly has 288 seats and any political formation requires 145 to form a simple majority government.
Eknath Shinde took the office of Maharashtra CM in June 2022 to succeed Uddhav Thackeray, after leading a rebellion against the Thackeray family and splitting the Shiv Sena. The government was formed with the support of the BJP, and later by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
The Mahayuti has projected Shinde, a Maratha leader, as the CM face during the election, even as the BJP remains the dominant party in the alliance.
