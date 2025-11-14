Sursand Election Results 2025: Dilip Ray Vs Sayed Abu Dojana— Who's Winning?
Sursand constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar elections on Nov. 11.
Counting is underway for the Sursand seat in Bihar, where Dilip Ray of the Janata Dal (United) is facing off against Sayed Abu Dojana of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Ray of the JD(U) is the sitting MLA from the Sursand seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about Sursand constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Sursand is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Dilip Ray of JD(U) won the election in 2020 with 38.63% vote share (67,193 votes) against Sayed Abu Dojana of RJD who secured 31.75% (55,317 votes), with a margin of 8,876 votes.
In 2015, Sayed Abu Dojana of RJD won with 33.73% vote share (52,857 votes) against Amit Kumar of IND who got 18.91% (29,623 votes), with a margin of 23,234 votes. In 2010, Kedar Prasad of JD(U) won with 37.12% vote share (65,391 votes) against Sayed Abu Dojana of RJD who secured 27.57% (48,578 votes), with a margin of 16,813 votes.
Sursand has a population of 352,000 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 184,000 are males while 168,000 are females. The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 14% Scheduled Caste population.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11