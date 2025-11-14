Sursand Election Results 2025: Dilip Ray Vs Sayed Abu Dojana— Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Sursand seat in Bihar, where Dilip Ray of the Janata Dal (United) is facing off against Sayed Abu Dojana of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Ray of the JD(U) is the sitting MLA from the Sursand seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.

Here is all you need to know about Sursand constituency: