Supaul Election Results 2025: Bijendra Yadav Vs Minatullah Rahmani — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Supaul seat in Bihar, where National Democratic Alliance's Bijendra Prasad Yadav is having a face-off with Congress candidate Minnatullah Rahmani.

Supaul went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections, and saw a voter turnout of 70.69%.

Here is all you need to know about the Supaul constituency: