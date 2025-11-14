Supaul Election Results 2025: Bijendra Yadav Vs Minatullah Rahmani — Who's Winning?
Supaul went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections, and saw a voter turnout of 70.69%.
Counting is underway for the Supaul seat in Bihar, where National Democratic Alliance's Bijendra Prasad Yadav is having a face-off with Congress candidate Minnatullah Rahmani.
Here is all you need to know about the Supaul constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Supaul Assembly seat recorded its highest voter turnout this election. In the previous polls, JDU veteran Bijendra Prasad Yadav secured a decisive victory over the Congress candidate. The party has once again backed him, fielding him as the NDA candidate.
Supaul had been in the spotlight even before voting began, after controversies prompted Congress to replace its candidate at the last moment. The constituency is largely urban and socially diverse, with a significant presence of Yadav and Muslim voters, along with upper castes and a smaller share of other OBC communities, setting the stage for an intriguing contest.
Congress has nominated Minnatullah Rahmani, a long-time activist from the region.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.