Sheohar Election Results 2025: Shweta Gupta Vs Navneet Jha Vs Niraj Singh — Who's Winning?

The 2020 elections was won by RJD's Chetan Anand, who is the current sitting MLA there. Before that JD(U) candidate Sharfuddin won from the seat in 2015.

For the longest time JDU reigned over Sheohar but that streak was broken by RJD in 2020. The district now presents to be a difficult ground to break, where the seat and people can sway in any direction.

The 2020 elections concluded with a victory margin of 36686 and a voter turnout of 56.52%.

JP, JDU, RJD and INC are the prominent parties in Sheohar. The region comprises a total population of 6.56 lakh with close to 3.46 males and nearly 3.09 lakh females, as per 2011 census data.

It is composed of a majority Hindu population with 84.19% of hindus, followed by 15.14% Muslims and small proportions of other minorities like Christians, Buddhists and Jains.