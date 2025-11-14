Sheohar Election Results 2025: Shweta Gupta Vs Navneet Jha Vs Niraj Singh — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Sheohar seat in Bihar, where Janata Dal's (United) Shweta Gupta, Jan Suraaj Party's Niraj Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Navneet Jha are pitted against each other.
The district went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 68.80%.
Here is all you need to know about the Sheohar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The 2020 elections was won by RJD's Chetan Anand, who is the current sitting MLA there. Before that JD(U) candidate Sharfuddin won from the seat in 2015.
For the longest time JDU reigned over Sheohar but that streak was broken by RJD in 2020. The district now presents to be a difficult ground to break, where the seat and people can sway in any direction.
The 2020 elections concluded with a victory margin of 36686 and a voter turnout of 56.52%.
JP, JDU, RJD and INC are the prominent parties in Sheohar. The region comprises a total population of 6.56 lakh with close to 3.46 males and nearly 3.09 lakh females, as per 2011 census data.
It is composed of a majority Hindu population with 84.19% of hindus, followed by 15.14% Muslims and small proportions of other minorities like Christians, Buddhists and Jains.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.