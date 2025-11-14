Rajnagar Election Results 2025: Sujeet Paswan Vs Vishnu Ram — Who's Winning?

BJP's Ramprit Paswan breached through RJD's strong hold over the Rajnagar seat in 2015, had didn't loosen his grip on the seat for the 2020 election, where he won against Ramawatar Paswan of the RJD with a thick margin of 19,121 votes and a voter turnout of 52.53%.

The previous years had been tough battles between Rams of different parties. In 2015 too, Ram Prit Paswan won against Ramawatar Paswan. Before that in 2010, Ram Lakhan Ram Raman from RJD won against Ramprit Paswan.

BJP, JDU, RJD,INC are the prominent parties in the Madhubani district's Rajnagar.

As per the 2011 census, total population in the block stands at 2.46 lakh, of which 1.27 lakh are males and 1.19 lakh are females. The average sex ration in the region is 931.

Hindus are present in large numbers and make up 84.13% of the total population, followed by 15.49% Muslim population and small proportions of Christian and Sikh populations.