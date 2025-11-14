Rajnagar Election Results 2025: Sujeet Paswan Vs Vishnu Ram — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Rajnagar seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Sujeet Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Vishnu Ram and Jan Suraaj Party's Surendra Kumar Das are competing with one another.
Rajnagar went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 60.58%
Here is all you need to know about the Rajnagar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
BJP's Ramprit Paswan breached through RJD's strong hold over the Rajnagar seat in 2015, had didn't loosen his grip on the seat for the 2020 election, where he won against Ramawatar Paswan of the RJD with a thick margin of 19,121 votes and a voter turnout of 52.53%.
The previous years had been tough battles between Rams of different parties. In 2015 too, Ram Prit Paswan won against Ramawatar Paswan. Before that in 2010, Ram Lakhan Ram Raman from RJD won against Ramprit Paswan.
BJP, JDU, RJD,INC are the prominent parties in the Madhubani district's Rajnagar.
As per the 2011 census, total population in the block stands at 2.46 lakh, of which 1.27 lakh are males and 1.19 lakh are females. The average sex ration in the region is 931.
Hindus are present in large numbers and make up 84.13% of the total population, followed by 15.49% Muslim population and small proportions of Christian and Sikh populations.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.