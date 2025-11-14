Rajgir Election Results 2025: Biswanath Choudhary Vs Kaushal Kishore — Who's Winning?

Kaushal Kishore from JDU is the sitting MLA for the Nalanda district's Rajgir seat after his victory in the 2020 elections against Indian National Congress's Ravi Joyti Kumar, with a margin of 16048 votes and a voter turnout at 53.66%.

In 2015, Ravi Kumar had won while he was in JDU against Bharatiya Janata Party's Satydeo Narain Arya and before that in 2010, BJP's Satydeo Narain Arya had won against Lok Janshakti Party's Dhananjay Kumar.

The BJP had a stronghold in the region, till 2015 when JDU broke that streak. The ground has gotten more unpredictable since then.

The total population in Rajgir is close to 1.30 lakh with 68,053 and 62,130 females. The sex ratio stands at 913 females for every 1,000 males.

Hindus make up of about 91.38% of the population, followed by 8.16% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.