Rajgir Election Results 2025: Biswanath Choudhary Vs Kaushal Kishore — Who's Winning?
Rajgir went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 62.03%.
Counting is underway for the Rajgir seat in Bihar, where Janata Dal's United's Kaushal Kishore is having a face-off with CPI's Biswanath Choudhary.
Here is all you need to know about the Rajgir constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Kaushal Kishore from JDU is the sitting MLA for the Nalanda district's Rajgir seat after his victory in the 2020 elections against Indian National Congress's Ravi Joyti Kumar, with a margin of 16048 votes and a voter turnout at 53.66%.
In 2015, Ravi Kumar had won while he was in JDU against Bharatiya Janata Party's Satydeo Narain Arya and before that in 2010, BJP's Satydeo Narain Arya had won against Lok Janshakti Party's Dhananjay Kumar.
The BJP had a stronghold in the region, till 2015 when JDU broke that streak. The ground has gotten more unpredictable since then.
The total population in Rajgir is close to 1.30 lakh with 68,053 and 62,130 females. The sex ratio stands at 913 females for every 1,000 males.
Hindus make up of about 91.38% of the population, followed by 8.16% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.