Rajapakar Election Results 2025: Pratima Kumari Das Vs Mohit Paswan — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am in the Rajapakar seat of Bihar, where Pratima Kumari Das of the Indian National Congress (INC) is facing off against Mohit Paswan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Pratima Kumari Das of the Congress is the sitting MLA from Rajapakar, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.

Here is all you need to know about the Rajapakar constituency: