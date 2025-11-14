Rajapakar Election Results 2025: Pratima Kumari Das Vs Mohit Paswan — Who's Winning?
Pratima Kumari Das of the Congress is the sitting MLA from Rajapakar, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am in the Rajapakar seat of Bihar, where Pratima Kumari Das of the Indian National Congress (INC) is facing off against Mohit Paswan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).
Here is all you need to know about the Rajapakar constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Rajapakar is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Pratima Kumari Das of INC won the election in 2020 with 37.98% vote share (56,092 votes) against Mahendra Ram of JD(U) who secured 36.99% (54,296 votes), with a margin of 1,796 votes. In 2015, Shivchandra Ram of RJD won with 45.48% vote share (61,251 votes) against Ram Nath Raman of LJP who got 34.20% (46,096 votes), with a margin of 15,155 votes.
In 2010, Sanjay Kumar of JD(U) won with 41.32% vote share (55,432 votes) against Gaurishankar Paswan of LJP who secured 25.64% (34,387 votes), with a margin of 21,045 votes.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a SC-reserved one with 19% Scheduled Caste population, alongside a significant OBC presence aligning with Bihar's statewide 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11