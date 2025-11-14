Paliganj Election Results 2025: Sandeep Saurav Vs Shyam Nandan Sharma — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Paliganj seat in Bihar, where CPI(ML)(L)'s Sandeep Saurav, BSP's Sushant and Jan Suraaj Party Shyam Nandan Sharma are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Awami Samta Party's Jitendra Kumar Pandit, Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party's Anand Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Sunil Kumar, SUCI(C)'s Anamika and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Girja Ram.

Independent candidates include Arvind Kumar Maurya, Jitendra Kumar, Mritunjay Kumar, Satya Narayan Yadav, Shambhu Kumar.

Paliganj went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 64.32%.

Here is all you need to know about the Paliganj constituency: