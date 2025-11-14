Paliganj Election Results 2025: Sandeep Saurav Vs Shyam Nandan Sharma — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Paliganj seat in Bihar, where CPI(ML)(L)'s Sandeep Saurav, BSP's Sushant and Jan Suraaj Party Shyam Nandan Sharma are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Awami Samta Party's Jitendra Kumar Pandit, Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party's Anand Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Sunil Kumar, SUCI(C)'s Anamika and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Girja Ram.
Independent candidates include Arvind Kumar Maurya, Jitendra Kumar, Mritunjay Kumar, Satya Narayan Yadav, Shambhu Kumar.
Paliganj went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 64.32%.
Here is all you need to know about the Paliganj constituency:
Paliganj Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Bihar's Paliganj. Last election in 2020, Sandeep Saurav of the CPI(ML)(L) emerged victorious against JD(U)'s Jay Vardhan Yadav alias Bachcha Yadav.
Before that, RJD's Bachcha Yadav won after defeating BJP's Ram Janm Sharma. In 2010, BJP's Dr. Usha Vidyarti won against RJD's Bachcha Yadav.
This year as well the competition seems between BJP and INC.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU, LJP, BJP, INC and RJD.
Paliganj Demographics
The village's total voting population stood at 2.80 lakh with 1.45 lakh males and 1.35 females. In the year 2020, 1.55 lakh voters turned out to vote, comprising 54.71% of the total electorate in the constituency.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.