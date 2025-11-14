Narkatiaganj Election Results 2025: Deepak Yadav Vs Sanjay Pandey — Who's Winning?
Narkatiaganj went to polls on Nov.11, during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025.
Counting is underway for the Narkatiaganj seat in Bihar, where Deepak Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is facing off against Sanjay Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Deepak Yadav from the RJD is the sitting MLA from Narkatiaganj seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections,
Here is all you need to know about Narkatiaganj constituency:
Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Narkatiaganj is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include RJD, JD(U), BJP, and INC.
Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.
Rashmi Varma of BJP won the election in 2020 with 45.85% vote share (75,484 votes) against Vinay Varma of INC who secured 33.02% (54,350 votes), with a margin of 21,134 votes.
In 2015, Vinay Varma of INC won with 37.23% vote share (57,212 votes) against Renu Devi of BJP who got 26.77% (41,151 votes), with a margin of 16,061 votes.
In 2010, Satish Chandra Dubey of BJP won with approximately 45% vote share (56,228 votes) against Alok Prasad Verma of INC who secured 30% (35,999 votes), with a margin of 20,229 votes.
Narkatiaganj has a population of 314,978 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 163,500 are males while 151,478 are females. The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 16% Scheduled Caste population.
Bihar Elections 2025
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.