Narkatiaganj Election Results 2025: Deepak Yadav Vs Sanjay Pandey — Who's Winning?

Narkatiaganj is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include RJD, JD(U), BJP, and INC.

Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.

Rashmi Varma of BJP won the election in 2020 with 45.85% vote share (75,484 votes) against Vinay Varma of INC who secured 33.02% (54,350 votes), with a margin of 21,134 votes.

In 2015, Vinay Varma of INC won with 37.23% vote share (57,212 votes) against Renu Devi of BJP who got 26.77% (41,151 votes), with a margin of 16,061 votes.

In 2010, Satish Chandra Dubey of BJP won with approximately 45% vote share (56,228 votes) against Alok Prasad Verma of INC who secured 30% (35,999 votes), with a margin of 20,229 votes.

Narkatiaganj has a population of 314,978 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 163,500 are males while 151,478 are females. The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 16% Scheduled Caste population.