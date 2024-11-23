Nagpur South West Assembly Elections Result 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Leads By Over 15,000 Votes
Fadnavis, who has held the Nagpur South West assembly seat for three consecutive terms since 2009, is looking to clinch his stronghold for the fourth straight time.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and former Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party is maintaining a lead of 15,589 votes from the much-talked about assembly constituency of Nagpur South West, Maharashtra, according to the latest data from Election Commission of India as of 11:57 a.m.
Fadnavis has got approximately 46,552 votes so far, while Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe, bagged 30,963 votes, according to the data. This is only the tenth out of the 28 rounds of counting.
The Nagpur South West constituency in Maharashtra is considered the stronghold of BJP. Fadnavis, who has held the Nagpur South West assembly seat for three consecutive terms since 2009, is looking to clinch his stronghold for the fourth straight time.
Maharashtra's total electors have reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra witnessed a record voter turnout in the state Assembly elections on Nov. 20 with the overall voting percentage reaching 65.02%, the highest in the last 30 years since the 1995 polls.
Despite muted participation from urban voters, the Maharashtra Assembly elections saw more voter turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the voting percentage stood at 61.39%.
The Nagpur district witnessed a voter turnout of 61.60%, while for the Nagpur South West constituency the figure was 54.59% in the elections held on Nov. 20. Voting for all the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 was held in a single phase on Wednesday.
In the 2019 assembly election, Fadnavis won from the constituency with a margin of more than 49,000 votes.