Nagpur South West Assembly Elections Result 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Leads By Over 15,000 Votes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and former Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party is maintaining a lead of 15,589 votes from the much-talked about assembly constituency of Nagpur South West, Maharashtra, according to the latest data from Election Commission of India as of 11:57 a.m.

Fadnavis has got approximately 46,552 votes so far, while Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe, bagged 30,963 votes, according to the data. This is only the tenth out of the 28 rounds of counting.

The Nagpur South West constituency in Maharashtra is considered the stronghold of BJP. Fadnavis, who has held the Nagpur South West assembly seat for three consecutive terms since 2009, is looking to clinch his stronghold for the fourth straight time.