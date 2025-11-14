Mohiuddinnagar Election Results 2025: Rajesh Kumar Singh Vs Ejya Yadav — Who's Winning?
Mohiuddinnagar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Mohiuddinnagar seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajesh Kumar Singh is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Ejya Yadav.
Here is all you need to know about the Mohiuddinnagar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Mohiuddinnagar is one of the 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar. The major political parties in the state include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The current MLA from the Mohiuddinnagar constituency is Rajesh Kumar Singh of the BJP.
Since 2010, the seat has largely swung between the BJP and the RJD in successive elections, highlighting its reputation as a bellwether constituency that often reflects the broader political mood in the state.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.