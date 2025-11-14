Mohiuddinnagar Election Results 2025: Rajesh Kumar Singh Vs Ejya Yadav — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Mohiuddinnagar seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajesh Kumar Singh is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Ejya Yadav.

Mohiuddinnagar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.

Here is all you need to know about the Mohiuddinnagar constituency: