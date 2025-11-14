Mohania Election Results 2025: Sangita Kumari Vs Omprakash Narayan — Who's Winning?
Mohania went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 68.54%.
Counting is underway for the Mohania seat in Bihar, where BJP's Sangita Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party's Gita Devi and BSP's Omprakash Narayan are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are AAP's Ranjit Dom, Asankhya Samaj Party's Nitish Kumar, Jantantra Awaj Party's Kanhaiya Ram, NCP's Munna Kumar and Rastriya Jansambhavna Party's Babudhan Pasi.
Independent candidates include Ajay Kumar, Indrajit Ram, Nitu Kumari and Ravi Shankar Paswan.
Here is all you need to know about the Mohania constituency:
Mohania Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Bihar's Matihani has been an unstable seat as it saw three different parties win in 2020, 2015 and 2010. Last election in 2020, Sangita Kumari of the RJD emerged victorious against BJP's Niranjan Ram.
Before that, BJP's Niranjan Ram won after defeating INC's Sanjay Kumar. In 2010, JD(U)'s Chhedi Paswan won against RJD's Niranjan Ram.
This year as well the competition seems between JD(U), BJP and RJD.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU, LJP, BJP, INC and RJD.
Mohania Demographics
It is a SC category assembly seat situated in Kaimur district and is one of the six assembly segments of Sasaram (SC) Parliament Seat. The village's total voting population as of 2020 stood at 2.7 lakh. In the year 2020 voters turn out was at 60.05%, while in 2015 it was 56.6%.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.