Mohania Election Results 2025: Sangita Kumari Vs Omprakash Narayan — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Mohania seat in Bihar, where BJP's Sangita Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party's Gita Devi and BSP's Omprakash Narayan are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are AAP's Ranjit Dom, Asankhya Samaj Party's Nitish Kumar, Jantantra Awaj Party's Kanhaiya Ram, NCP's Munna Kumar and Rastriya Jansambhavna Party's Babudhan Pasi.

Independent candidates include Ajay Kumar, Indrajit Ram, Nitu Kumari and Ravi Shankar Paswan.

Mohania went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 68.54%.

Here is all you need to know about the Mohania constituency: