Meet Maithili Thakur: All About BJP's Youngest Candidate In Fray—Profession, Education, Financial Assets
Maithili Thakur, 25, is a candidate representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is the daughter of Ramesh Thakur and is contesting from the 81-Alinagar constituency in Bihar.
The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is just around the corner, with the state standing at a critical juncture. Will it be the end of the Nitish Kumar era? Will new players emerge?
Who will play the role of a kingmaker? In this series, we cut through the noise of campaign rallies to examine the facts.
By delving into the official affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, we provide a data-driven profile of the key contenders.
We will analyse declared assets and liabilities of each candidate, their sources of income, their educational backgrounds, and their self-declared professional histories to give you a clear, factual picture of who you are voting for.
We continue with one of the new faces entering the political arena, Maithili Thakur. As she contests the 2025 election, we analyse the official data she has submitted.
Who Is Maithili Thakur?
Maithili Thakur, 25, is a candidate representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is the daughter of Ramesh Thakur and is contesting from the 81-Alinagar constituency in Bihar.
While this is her first political contest, she is already a prominent national figure. Thakur is a highly popular folk singer, trained in Indian classical and folk music.
She gained widespread recognition in 2017 as a finalist on the reality show 'Rising Star India'. Following the show, her popularity grew significantly online, where she, along with her two brothers, performs traditional folk music, bhajans, and other songs in languages including Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi.
For her contributions to music, she was named the "Cultural Ambassador of the Year" at the inaugural National Creators Award in 2024.
à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°, à¤«à¤¿à¤° NDA à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°...— Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) November 3, 2025
à¤à¤² à¤ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤ªà¤à¥à¤à¥, à¤à¤¯à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤ªà¤à¥à¤à¥, à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤à¥à¤à¥, à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¤°à¥, à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤², à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤², à¤à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥à¤², à¤¦à¥à¤à¤°à¥, à¤à¥à¤®à¤°à¥à¤², à¤¨à¤µà¤à¥à¤² à¤à¤° à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ (à¤à¤²à¤®à¤¾) à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¡à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/V1qf9D4Ght
Political Profile
Maithili Thakur is making her electoral debut with the BJP in the 81-Alinagar constituency, banking on her fame as a cultural icon.
As a professional singer, her declared sources of income in her affidavit are "Singing, Social Media, and Brand Endorsement". She is unmarried, and the affidavit lists no assets or income for a spouse.
Educational Profile
According to her 2025 affidavit, Maithili Thakur completed her schooling in Delhi, finishing her Matric (2016) and Intermediate (2018) from Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka.
She subsequently earned a B.A. Programme degree from Bharati College, Delhi University, in 2022.
ALSO READ
Bihar Election 2025 Date: Phase 1 Voting On Nov. 6, List Of Constituencies, Key Candidates And More
Financial Profile
In her 2025 election affidavit, Maithili Thakur has declared total assets of approximately Rs 3.82 crore and zero liabilities.
Her assets are entirely self-acquired. Her movable assets are valued at approximately Rs 2.32 crore, which include a significant investment in her proprietorship firm (M/s Maithili Thakur), gold jewellery valued at Rs 52 lakh, and various bank deposits and mutual fund investments.
Her immovable assets consist of a 50% share in a residential flat in Dwarka, Delhi, with an estimated current market value of Rs 1.5 crore. The affidavit declares "Shunya" (Zero) for all personal loans and government dues.
Criminal Profile
As per her affidavit, there are no criminal cases filed against Maithili Thakur.