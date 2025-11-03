Meet Maithili Thakur: All About BJP's Youngest Candidate In Fray—Profession, Education, Financial Assets

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is just around the corner, with the state standing at a critical juncture. Will it be the end of the Nitish Kumar era? Will new players emerge?

Who will play the role of a kingmaker? In this series, we cut through the noise of campaign rallies to examine the facts.

By delving into the official affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, we provide a data-driven profile of the key contenders.

We will analyse declared assets and liabilities of each candidate, their sources of income, their educational backgrounds, and their self-declared professional histories to give you a clear, factual picture of who you are voting for.

We continue with one of the new faces entering the political arena, Maithili Thakur. As she contests the 2025 election, we analyse the official data she has submitted.