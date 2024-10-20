Maharashtra Elections: BJP First List Of Candidates Out, Devendra Fadnavis Among Heavyweights Named

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in November.

Among the key candidates is Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will be contesting from his incumbent seat of Nagpur South West.

The Maharashtra elections will take place in a single phase on Nov. 20 while the counting will take place on Nov. 23. The 288-member assembly in the state is set to complete its term on Nov. 26.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule is another key candidate named by the BJP. He will be contesting from Kamthi.

Other heavyweights retained by the BJP include Sudhir Mungantiwar, the incumbent minister for forests. He is fielded from Ballarpur seat.

Union Minister and former BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve's son Santosh Danve has also been named in the first list of candidates by the BJP. The party has issued him the ticket from Bhokardan.

BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar has been named as the candidate from Vandre West, whereas his brother has been issued the ticket from Malad West. Other key candidates retained in the Mumbai region include Mihir Kotecha, the sitting legislator from Mulund, and Ram Kadam, the three-time MLA from Mumbai's Ghatkopar West.

State minister and senior party leader Chandrakant Patil has been named as the candidate from Kothrud, Subhash Deshmukh has been issued the ticket from Solapur and former Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane has been fielded from Kankavli.