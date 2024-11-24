Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Nana Patole To Rohit Pawar, Winners With Lowest Victory Margins

The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections, declared on Saturday, showed there were few seats where the winning candidates sailed across by narrow margins. These include heavyweights like Congress' state unit chief Nana Patole, former minister Dilip Walse Patil, and Pawar family scion Rohit Pawar.

The outcome of the state assembly polls was unprecedented, with the Mahayuti comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party cumulatively winning 235 out of the 288 seats contested. The Opposition bloc of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, was reduced to only 49 constituencies.

Seat-wise, there were victories with margins as high as 1,45,944 votes, whereas the lowest win margin came down to just 162 votes.