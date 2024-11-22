Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live And Recap Of 2019 Results
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for all the 288 Assembly seats of Maharashtra concluded on Nov. 20, with a record voter turnout.
The final turnout in Maharashtra assembly polls was 66.05% as per EVM votes, up from 61.1% in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday.
Now, the entire state is waiting for the counting of votes and declaration of results on Nov. 23.
The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is looking forward to win a second term after several exit polls gave an edge to the ruling alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Meanwhile, Congress-led MVA is asserting to wrestle power from the ruling alliance.
The MVA alliance won the 2019 Assembly elections but was thrown out of power mid-term when the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke away from Shiv Sena to form a new government in alliance with BJP. Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also joined the Mahayuti alliance later.
Here is everything you need to know about Maharashtra Election Results 2024.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Date and Time
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 is set to be declared on Saturday, Nov. 23. The counting of votes will start at 8 a.m.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details
The results of Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will be broadcast live on NDTV Profit television channel.
The YouTube Channel of NDTV Profit will also stream the results live, while live streaming will also be available on all of its social media handles.
How To Check Maharashtra Election Results 2024?
Maharashtra Assembly election results can be checked in real time at the official website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in.
NDTV Profit will also keep its readers updated on the results on its website.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: What Exit Polls Indicate
Several exit polls, released on Wednesday, have predicted a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)-led Mahayuti alliance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election. However, three pollsters —Dainik Bhaskar, P-Marq, and Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra—have projected a hung Assembly in Maharashtra.
In contrast, the Electoral Edge exit poll predicted a clear majority for the Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)-NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state.
While exit polls give an insight to the overall voter sentiment, they are not an exact reflection of results. The data released by exit poll agencies are not backed by the government or official authorities.
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Results
In the last Maharashtra assembly elections, the results of which were announced on October 24, 2019, the BJP won 105 of the 288 seats in the state. The Shiv Sena, which was in an alliance with the BJP, won 56 seats. However, the allies parted ways after bickering over power-sharing, with the CM's post being the bone of contention.
After the polls, the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore in Fadnavis as the chief minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM on November 23, 2019. However, the government fell after about 72 hours.
Later, Sharad Pawar announced that the then Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had been unanimously chosen to head an alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress – Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – which formed the government. The NCP had won 54 seats.
The MVA government fell in 2022 after Eknath Shinde, along with 39 Sena MLAs, joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister with Fadnavis as his deputy, Ajit Pawar broke away from NCP in July this last year to be a part of the ruling coalition.
(With PTI inputs)