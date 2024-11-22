Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live And Recap Of 2019 Results

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for all the 288 Assembly seats of Maharashtra concluded on Nov. 20, with a record voter turnout.

The final turnout in Maharashtra assembly polls was 66.05% as per EVM votes, up from 61.1% in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday.

Now, the entire state is waiting for the counting of votes and declaration of results on Nov. 23.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is looking forward to win a second term after several exit polls gave an edge to the ruling alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Meanwhile, Congress-led MVA is asserting to wrestle power from the ruling alliance.

The MVA alliance won the 2019 Assembly elections but was thrown out of power mid-term when the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke away from Shiv Sena to form a new government in alliance with BJP. Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also joined the Mahayuti alliance later.