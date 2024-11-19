Maharashtra Election Preview: A Saga Of Unnatural Coalitions, Political Surprises In Turbulent Decade

Campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly election wrapped up Monday evening, with both the ruling coalition and the opposition alliance facing their most intense political contest since this year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The two major political alliances are vying for control over India’s wealthiest state. The Mahayuti alliance consists of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party of Ajit Pawar. On the other side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

Maharashtra has 288 assembly constituencies and is divided into five subdivisions: Konkan (home to Mumbai and Thane metros), Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Northern Maharashtra also called Khandesh.

Here's a quick roundup of Maharashtra's politics over the last 10 years: