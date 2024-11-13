Maharashtra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis' Financial Portfolio Property-Heavy, Wife Amruta Big On Equities
Devendra Fadnavis has not invested in stocks or mutual funds, but wife Amruta owns shares of listed companies worth Rs 4.36 crore.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reported a net worth of Rs 5.25 crore, up from Rs 3.86 crore in 2019.
The 49-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader is seeking re-election from the Nagpur South West constituency, where he first scored his win in 2009. He served as the chief minister of Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019.
Here's all about Devendra Fadnavis' net financial worth:
Assets
In the election affidavit, Devendra Fadnavis disclosed movable assets of Rs 56 lakh. He has not invested in stocks or mutual funds but has Rs 20.7 lakh in National Savings Scheme, postal savings, insurance, and similar financial instruments.
His wife Amruta Fadnavis has assets worth nearly Rs 7 crore. She owns shares of listed companies worth Rs 4.36 crore and has investment in mutual funds of Rs 1.26 crore.
The couple's total gold assets are valued at approximately Rs 98.55 lakh, with 1.3 kg of gold between them. Of this, 450 grams belong to Fadnavis, while his wife holds 900 grams.
Devendra Fadnavis has properties worth Rs 4.69 crore, which includes agricultural plots valued at Rs 68.5 lakh in Chandrapur district and a house in Nagpur valued at Rs 4 crore.
Amruta has disclosed immovable assets worth 9.53 crore.
Devendra Fadnavis is seeking re-election from Nagpur South West constituency. (Photo source: X profile)
Income
Devendra Fadnavis reported an income of Rs 38.73 lakh in fiscal 2024, up from Rs 30.2 lakh five years ago. His sources of income include remuneration as a public servant and rent from properties.
Amruta Fadnavis' income in the same period rose from Rs 51.9 lakh to Rs 79.3 lakh.
In terms of education, Devendra Fadnavis has a Bachelor's degree in law from a Nagpur college and a management diploma in methods and techniques of project management from Berlin.
The deputy chief minister also disclosed four pending criminal cases against him.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections
All the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra will be contested in a single phase on Nov. 20. The counting of votes will be held on Nov. 23. The electoral battle will be multi-cornered among parties in the two key blocs: the Mahayuti that comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP; and the Maha Vikas Aghadi which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).