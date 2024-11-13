Maharashtra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis' Financial Portfolio Property-Heavy, Wife Amruta Big On Equities

In the election affidavit, Devendra Fadnavis disclosed movable assets of Rs 56 lakh. He has not invested in stocks or mutual funds but has Rs 20.7 lakh in National Savings Scheme, postal savings, insurance, and similar financial instruments.

His wife Amruta Fadnavis has assets worth nearly Rs 7 crore. She owns shares of listed companies worth Rs 4.36 crore and has investment in mutual funds of Rs 1.26 crore.

The couple's total gold assets are valued at approximately Rs 98.55 lakh, with 1.3 kg of gold between them. Of this, 450 grams belong to Fadnavis, while his wife holds 900 grams.

Devendra Fadnavis has properties worth Rs 4.69 crore, which includes agricultural plots valued at Rs 68.5 lakh in Chandrapur district and a house in Nagpur valued at Rs 4 crore.

Amruta has disclosed immovable assets worth 9.53 crore.