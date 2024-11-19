Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Facts At A Glance
In the Maharashtra assembly elections, a total of 4,136 candidates are contesting, with 3,771 male candidates, 363 female candidates, and two representing the third gender.
Maharashtra's total electors has reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
As these 22.2 lakh first-time voters gear up to cast their votes, Maharashtra stands at the threshold of a pivotal election, where youth participation could shape its political future.
Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on Nov. 20, while votes will be counted on Nov. 23.
The state assembly has 288 constituencies and is divided into five subdivisions: Konkan (that includes Mumbai and Thane metros), Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Northern Maharashtra.
Of the total electorate, male voters comprise nearly 5 crore, while female voters account for around 4.69 crore. The number of third-gender electors stands at 6,101.
Moreover, Maharashtra boasts of 47,392 centenarian voters, and 6.42 lakh persons with disabilities registered as electors.
The voter count in Mumbai has crossed the one crore mark, up from 98.95 lakh voters during the recent Lok Sabha polls. At the time of the general elections earlier this year, Mumbai city had 98,95,602 eligible voters, including 25,16,667 in island city and 74,64,974 in the suburban district, as per EC data.
A total of 1,00,186 polling stations have been set up in the state, of which 57,582 are in rural areas and 42,604 in the urban areas. That includes 633 model polling stations and 406 all-women managed polling stations.
Maharashtra also has 274 polling stations that will be managed by PwD and approximately 67,557 polling stations that will be managed via webcasting.