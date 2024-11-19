Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Facts At A Glance

Maharashtra's total electors has reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.

As these 22.2 lakh first-time voters gear up to cast their votes, Maharashtra stands at the threshold of a pivotal election, where youth participation could shape its political future.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on Nov. 20, while votes will be counted on Nov. 23.

The state assembly has 288 constituencies and is divided into five subdivisions: Konkan (that includes Mumbai and Thane metros), Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Northern Maharashtra.

Of the total electorate, male voters comprise nearly 5 crore, while female voters account for around 4.69 crore. The number of third-gender electors stands at 6,101.