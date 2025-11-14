Maharajganj Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Hem Narayan Sah Vs RJD's Vishal Kumar Jaiswal — Who's Winning?
Maharajganj assembly constituency went to polls during the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on Nov. 6.
The Maharajganj assembly constituency, located in Bihar's Siwan district, witnessed an electoral contest between Hem Narayan Sah of the Janata Dal (United) and Vishal Kumar Jaiswal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8 am today.
The third key candidate in fray from Maharajganj was Sunil Ray of the Jan Suraaj Party, headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.
The assembly constituency went to polls during the first phase of elections on Nov. 6. It witnessed a turnout of 62.22%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the previous assembly polls held in 2020, the Maharajganj seat was won by Congress leader Vijay Shanker Dubey by a slim margin of 1,976 votes. He had defeated Sah, who is again in fray on the JD(U) ticket.
Back then, the seat had 3,01,733 registered voters, including 1.56 lakh male and 1.45 lakh female voters.
Despite the Congress winning the seat in the last assembly polls, the constituency was allotted to the RJD this time by the Mahagathbandhan, in accordance to the pre-poll arrangement between the two parties.
Sah, seen as a top political leader of Maharajganj, had won the constituency in 2015. In the 2005 and 2010 assembly elections, the seat was won by the JD(U)'s Damodar Singh.
Notably, Bihar went to polls in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The aggregate of major exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 140 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats. On the other hand, the tally of the Mahagathbandhan was projected to be restricted at around 90 seats.