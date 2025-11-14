Maharajganj Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Hem Narayan Sah Vs RJD's Vishal Kumar Jaiswal — Who's Winning?

The Maharajganj assembly constituency, located in Bihar's Siwan district, witnessed an electoral contest between Hem Narayan Sah of the Janata Dal (United) and Vishal Kumar Jaiswal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8 am today.

The third key candidate in fray from Maharajganj was Sunil Ray of the Jan Suraaj Party, headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.

The assembly constituency went to polls during the first phase of elections on Nov. 6. It witnessed a turnout of 62.22%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.