Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi has been selected by the central election committee of the Indian National Congress to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli seat, according to a statement from the party on Friday. The announcement comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party declared the candidature of Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

Raebareli has been a Congress family stronghold, with former party president Sonia Gandhi winning the seat four times in a row. She defeated Singh from Raebareli seat in 2019 general elections.

Congress has also nominated Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. Smriti Irani will defend the seat for BJP.

(This is a developing story.)