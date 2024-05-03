Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli

NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli
Rahul Gandhi will face BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli, a seat previously held by Sonia Gandhi.

03 May 2024, 08:14 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Rahul Gandhi/ X Profile)</p></div>
Rahul Gandhi has been selected by the central election committee of the Indian National Congress to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli seat, according to a statement from the party on Friday. The announcement comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party declared the candidature of Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

Raebareli has been a Congress family stronghold, with former party president Sonia Gandhi winning the seat four times in a row. She defeated Singh from Raebareli seat in 2019 general elections.

Congress has also nominated Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. Smriti Irani will defend the seat for BJP.

(This is a developing story.)

