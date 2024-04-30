Agriculture To Post Office: Smriti Irani's Portfolio Shows Wide Diversification
In their investment portfolio, Irani and her husband Zubin Irani hold Rs 3.72 crore in agricultural land and Rs 1.69 crore in non-agricultural land.
Union Minister Smriti Irani, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, held a roadshow in Gauriganj before filing her nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.
A quick read of her nomination filing affidavit shows Irani, formerly a lead actor in one of the most-watched soap operas on Indian television — Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — has diversified investments ranging from agricultural land to mutual funds.
Smriti Irani's financial assets showcase a prudent mix of traditional and contemporary investments. She holds Rs 30,25,070.00 in the SBI PPF account and Rs 52,866.00 in Mahila Sanman Saving Certificates,
The financials showed movable assets exhibiting a dynamic growth trajectory.
Within this captivating portfolio, Irani wields a diverse arsenal: a stash of Rs 1,08,740 in cash, accompanied by a bank deposit of Rs 25,48,497.
She has investments in bonds and debentures valued at Rs 88,15,107, alongside allocations to NSS and postal savings, totaling Rs 30,77,936.
Amid this wealth symphony, she own motor vehicles worth Rs 27,86,053 and jewellery valued at Rs 37,48,440, complemented by household asset valued at Rs 78,09,523. Collectively, her movable assets have a total of Rs 3,08,94,296.
In terms of immovable assets, Irani possesses assets amounting to Rs 5,66,30,000. Her financial portfolio includes investments in mutual funds valued at Rs 88,13,857.00, indicating a proactive approach towards wealth accumulation and growth. She holds an auto loan worth Rs 16,55,830.00.