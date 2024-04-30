Agriculture To Post Office: Smriti Irani's Portfolio Shows Wide Diversification

Union Minister Smriti Irani, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, held a roadshow in Gauriganj before filing her nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

A quick read of her nomination filing affidavit shows Irani, formerly a lead actor in one of the most-watched soap operas on Indian television — Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — has diversified investments ranging from agricultural land to mutual funds.