Lok Sabha Elections: Gautam Adani Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Says India Will Keep Moving Forward
'Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy,' Adani says.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani cast his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. "Today is the festival of democracy and I appeal to people to come out and vote. That is the real victory for democracy. India is moving forward and will continue to do so," Adani said after casting his vote.
"India will keep moving forward," says @gautam_adani after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. #ElectionsWithNDTVProfit— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) May 7, 2024
The Adani Group chairman took to X to share pictures of him and his family after voting. "Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation. Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind," he posted on X.
Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation. Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/nMAfAhQEdD— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 7, 2024
"We encourage all #Adani employees and stakeholders to exercise their democratic right and vote," Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., tweeted. "Your voice matters, and your vote can shape the future and make a difference in society."
We encourage all #Adani employees and stakeholders to exercise their democratic right and vote. Your voice matters, and your vote can shape the future and make a difference in society. Jai Hind! #LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/V6Y4ZfNrE0— Karan Adani (@AdaniKaran) May 7, 2024
"I just voted, fulfilling my constitutional duty. Now it's your turn!" Pranav Adani, managing director (agro, oil & gas) and director of Adani Enterprises Ltd., tweeted. "Make your voice heard. Cast your vote."
India's elections aren't just the world's largest. They are a remarkable showcase of diversity and unity, where every vote counts. I just voted, fulfilling my constitutional duty. Now it's your turn! Make your voice heard. Cast your vote. #Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/atlIBzX56V— Pranav Adani (@PranavAdani) May 7, 2024
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Nishan Vidyalaya voting centre in Ahmedabad to exercise their voting rights. They were accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, and other family members who also cast their votes in Ahmedabad.
Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Gandhinagar, was joined by his family in the voting process. The Indian National Congress has fielded party secretary Sonal Patel from the seat.
#PMModi exercises his voting right in #Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, urging all citizens to participate in the democratic process. #LokSabhaElctions2024 #ElectionsWithNDTVProfit— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) May 7, 2024
Polling began across 92 seats in 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha Election approached its midway mark. With Surat going to the BJP unopposed, 25 seats in Gujarat have gone to polls on May 7.
Voting are also being held on 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. The Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (two seats) have also gone to polls in the third phase.
At 11:00 a.m., the voter turnout hit 25%, as citizens in 11 states and Union Territories cast their ballots for 92 seats. Leading the pack was West Bengal with a turnout of 32.8%, closely followed by Goa at 30.9% and Madhya Pradesh at 30.2%. However, Gujarat, the focal point of attention, lagged behind with a turnout of just 24.48% by the same hour.