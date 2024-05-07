Lok Sabha Elections: Gautam Adani Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Says India Will Keep Moving Forward

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Nishan Vidyalaya voting centre in Ahmedabad to exercise their voting rights. They were accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, and other family members who also cast their votes in Ahmedabad.

Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Gandhinagar, was joined by his family in the voting process. The Indian National Congress has fielded party secretary Sonal Patel from the seat.