Key Battles Of Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections: Amit Shah To Supriya Sule's 'Battle of Baramati'

May 7 will mark the start of phase three of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India. The first phase of the elections—held on April 19 for 102 seats across 21 states and union territories—saw a voter turnout of around 66.14%. While the second phase of the elections, which was held on April 26 for 88 seats, saw a voter turnout of around 66.71%.

During this phase, a total of 94 seats across 10 states and two union territories will witness contests, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party has already won Surat unopposed and the voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been deferred to May 25.

Several states will host voting, including all 25 seats in Gujarat, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, four seats in Assam, five seats in Bihar, seven seats in Chhattisgarh, and four seats in West Bengal. Polling will also take place in two seats from Goa, two seats from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and one seat from Jammu and Kashmir.

While the previous two phases saw battles between heavyweight Union Ministers, former Chief Ministers, and Bollywood actors, the third phase is all set to witness political biggies trying to hold on to their seats and battles between families. Prominent candidates in the third phase include Amit Shah, Supriya Sule, Dimple Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, SP Singh Baghel, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, among others.

Here is a look at the heavyweight battles in this phase.