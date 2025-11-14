Lalganj Election Results 2025: BJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh Vs RJD's Shivani Shukla — Who's Winning?

The election battle in Lalganj was seen as a direct contest between Sanjay Kumar Singh, the sitting MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, and Shivani Shukla, who has been fielded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The counting of votes was scheduled to begin today at 8 am.

The BJP, along with the JD(U), heads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, whereas the RJD heads the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc in the state.

Lalganj went to polls in the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar, held on Nov. 6. The seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.62%, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.