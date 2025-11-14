Lalganj Election Results 2025: BJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh Vs RJD's Shivani Shukla — Who's Winning?
Lalganj went to polls in the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar, held on Nov. 6.
The election battle in Lalganj was seen as a direct contest between Sanjay Kumar Singh, the sitting MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, and Shivani Shukla, who has been fielded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The counting of votes was scheduled to begin today at 8 am.
The BJP, along with the JD(U), heads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, whereas the RJD heads the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc in the state.
Lalganj went to polls in the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar, held on Nov. 6. The seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.62%, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.
Track Lalganj Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
ALSO READ
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Highlights: BJP-JDU-Chirag Alliance Seen At 140+ Seats; Prashant Kishore Factor Blows
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Lalganj, located in Vaishali district of Bihar, had 1.91 lakh voters in the last assembly polls held in 2020. This included 97,177 male and 94,815 female voters. Back then, BJP's Singh had registered a victory with a margin of 26,299 votes against the Congress' Rakesh Kumar.
In 2015, the constituency was won by Rajkumar Sah of the undivided Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Earlier, in the 2005 and 2010 assembly polls, the seat was won by JD(U) leader Annu Shukla.
Notably, the elections across the 243 constituencies of Bihar were seen primarily as a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. However, the Jan Suraaj Party also led a spirited campaign to emerge as a significant third player.
In the exit polls that emerged on Tuesday, following the second phase of the elections, the NDA was projected to retain power. The BJP-JD(U)-led alliance was predicted to win 147 out of the 243 seats, whereas the RJD-Congress-led coalition was seen to be restricted at 90 constituencies, according to an aggregate of nine exit polls.