Kumhrar Election Results 2025: Indradeep Chandravanshi Vs Bablu Kumar — Who's Winning?
Kumhrar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Kumhrar seat in Bihar, where Indradeep Chandravanshi of the Indian National Congress, Bablu Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, and KC Sinha of Jan Suraaj Party are having a face-off.
Here is all you need to know about the Kumhrar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Kumhrar is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Classified as a General category seat, it is located in Patna district and is one of the six assembly segments that form the Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency.
For over three decades, Kumhrar has been a BJP stronghold, with the party consistently securing the seat by large margins, making it one of its most dependable victories in the state. Senior BJP leaders, including the late Sushil Kumar Modi and Arun Kumar Sinha, have been instrumental in establishing and sustaining this dominance.
In the broader alliance landscape, the BJP is partnered with JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). On the other side, the RJD is aligned with the Congress, the Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.