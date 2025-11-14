Kumhrar Election Results 2025: Indradeep Chandravanshi Vs Bablu Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Kumhrar seat in Bihar, where Indradeep Chandravanshi of the Indian National Congress, Bablu Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, and KC Sinha of Jan Suraaj Party are having a face-off.

Kumhrar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.

Here is all you need to know about the Kumhrar constituency: