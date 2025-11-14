Khagaria Election Results 2025: Rajesh Yadav Vs Poonam Devi Yadav — Who's Winning?

Khagaria is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party, and Indian National Congress.

Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.

Poonam Devi Yadav of JD(U) won the election in 2010 with approximately 48% vote share (58,583 votes) against Dilip Kumar Ravi of RJD who secured 25.5% (31,141 votes), with a margin of 27,442 votes.

In 2015, Poonam Devi Yadav of JD(U) won with 46.43% vote share (64,767 votes) against Rajesh Kumar of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM(S)] who got 28.10% (39,202 votes), with a margin of 25,565 votes.

In 2020, Chhatrapati Yadav of INC won with 31.14% vote share (47,134 votes) against Poonam Devi Yadav of JD(U) who secured 29.17% (44,134 votes), with a narrow margin of 3,000 votes.

Khagaria has a population of 293,399 as per the Census 2011 (Khagaria CD Block).

Out of which 155,138 are males while 138,261 are females. The 2011 census revealed that the area is a Yadav-dominant one with 14% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 19.6% Scheduled Caste population.