Karakat Election Results 2025: Jyoti Singh Vs Arun Singh Vs Mahabali Singh — Who's Winning?
Karakat went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway in the Karakat Assembly seat in Bihar. Independent candidate Jyoti Singh is in the fray here. The sitting MLA, Arun Singh of the CPI (ML), is seeking re-election and is up against former MP Mahabali Singh from the JDU.
The race has gained significant public attention this time due to the entry of Jyoti Singh, who is the wife of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.
Here is all you need to know about the Karakat constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Karakat Assembly constituency falls under Rohtas district. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Communist Party of India secured this seat. CPI’s Arun Singh defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeshwar Raj by 18,189 votes.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI’s Raja Ram Singh won the Karakat Parliamentary seat, defeating independent candidate Pawan Singh by a margin of 1,05,858 votes.
The constituency has a total of 337,162 registered voters, including 174,581 men, 162,557 women and 24 third-gender voters.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.