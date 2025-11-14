Karakat Election Results 2025: Jyoti Singh Vs Arun Singh Vs Mahabali Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway in the Karakat Assembly seat in Bihar. Independent candidate Jyoti Singh is in the fray here. The sitting MLA, Arun Singh of the CPI (ML), is seeking re-election and is up against former MP Mahabali Singh from the JDU.

The race has gained significant public attention this time due to the entry of Jyoti Singh, who is the wife of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

Karakat went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.

Here is all you need to know about the Karakat constituency: