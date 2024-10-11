Kamala Harris Pressed On Prices, Immigration In Las Vegas Town Hall

Vice President Kamala Harris defended her record on immigration and health care in a town hall with Univision on Thursday, a bid to shore up her standing with Latino voters and counter Republican Donald Trump’s inroads with the crucial Democratic bloc.

The town hall in Las Vegas in swing-state Nevada is part of a western tour intended in part to courting Hispanic voters, who boast sizable numbers in that state — and in Arizona, another key battleground — as well as blue-collar workers frustrated with President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy.

Trump’s campaign has been boosted by broad discontent among American voters, including Latinos, over the economy, in particular jobs and high prices for housing and other goods and services. And the Univision forum featured voters expressing frustration with the status quo, who said their groceries had become too expensive, that government health services were too difficult to procure, and even that they worried about Harris’ fast-track capture of the Democratic nomination after Biden opted to drop out of the race this summer.

The battle over the economy is particularly salient in Nevada, a state with a large number of service and hospitality industry workers. Both candidates made promises during past visits to the state to cut taxes on tips in a bid to court workers who have historically been reliant on gratuities for their income.

“I know prices are too high still, and we have to deal with it,” Harris said. She detailed her proposals designed to limit price gouging at grocery stores and offer subsidies for home buyers.