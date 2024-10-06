Trump Rallies With Elon Musk At Site Of Assassination Attempt

Republican nominee Donald Trump rallied supporters at the site of a July assassination attempt, returning to the Pennsylvania venue where a gunman’s bullet bloodied his ear and upended the presidential campaign.

“I return to Butler in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of America,” Trump told the crowd Saturday. Our movement, he said, is “nearer to victory than ever before.”

Trump invited billionaire Elon Musk to join him on stage, calling him “a truly incredible guy.”

“This is the most important election of our lifetime,” Musk said in his first onstage appearance with Trump in the campaign. “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America.”

Locked in a tight contest for the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris exactly a month before Election Day, Trump promoted his appearance in the swing state for days.

Harris has chipped away at Trump’s lead in several battleground states, according to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll. The race is a dead heat with neither candidate showing a clear advantage heading into Election Day on Nov. 5.

“And if we win Pennsylvania, we will win the whole thing,” Trump said Saturday.