Haryana Polls 2024: Campaigning Ends Ahead Of Oct. 3 Vote In Bipolar BJP-Congress Fight

The intense campaign for Haryana's Oct. 5 assembly elections wrapped up on Thursday evening. The BJP aims to overcome anti-incumbency and secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to make a comeback after a decade in the political wilderness.

The polling for all the 90 constituencies in Haryana will take place on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Over two crore voters are set to cast their votes in the state.

In the final hours before the campaign officially ended at 6:00 p.m., major parties including the BJP, Congress, AAP, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party made last-minute efforts to engage voters through rallies and roadshows.

No political party or candidate is allowed to hold public meetings or rallies during the 48-hour silence period.